Joy Banerjee passes away at 62 after battling pneumonia; Bengali film industry mourns Bengali actor Joy Banerjee, known for films like Hirak Jayanti and Milan Tithi, passed away at 62 after battling pneumonia. He was on ventilator support.

New Delhi:

Bengali actor Joy Banerjee breathed his last on Monday. The actor who died at the age of 62 was suffering from pneumonia. Reportedly, his illness took a serious turn in the last few days. He was admitted to the hospital on August 15.

For the unversed, Joy Banerjee not only acted in Bengali films but also made his mark in politics. However, the BJP MP candidate from Uluberia, West Bengal, had quit the party in 2021.

Joy Banerjee was on ventilator before death

He was 62 years old at the time of his death. One of his close associates told the Indian Express Bangla that the actor had COPD. 'He was admitted to Medica on the 15th. Then, he was discharged on the 16th. Then, his condition started deteriorating. On August 17, he was put on ventilation. He passed away today at 11:35 am,' the source said.

Funeral details of Joy Banerjee

Joy Banerjee's assistant spoke to the website and revealed that he will be taken home from the hospital. There is no answer on whether he will even go to the party office or not.

Joy Banerjee’s career in films

Joy Banerjee featured in several hit films like Hirak Jayanti, Abhaagini and Milan Tithi. Most of his films were with Tapas Pal, Shatabdi Roy, Ranjit Malik and Chiranjit Chakraborty. Apart from this, he has also worked a lot with the actress of that time, late Mahua Roychowdhury. However, it is said that he did not get a chance to act in the last days.

Also Read: Senior Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru, known for KGF role, passes away at 55