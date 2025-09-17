Jolly LLB 3 cast fees: Here’s how much Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and others reportedly charged As per reports, Jolly LLB 3 cast fees may have ranged from Akshay Kumar’s Rs 70 crore to Huma Qureshi’s Rs 2 crore. Here’s a look at the speculated actor salaries.

New Delhi:

The third instalment of the hit comedy drama franchise 'Jolly LLB', 'Jolly LLB 3' starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla is all set to hit the big screens this Friday, September 19, 2025. The movie has already created buzz among fans because of its storyline and the actors' performances. Another hot topic has been the fees charged by the star cast.

The film is directed and written by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare under the banners of Kangra Talkies and Star Studios. Let us tell you about the fees of the starcast of Jolly LLB 3.

Akshay Kumar tops the list

According to a report by Filmibeat, Akshay Kumar is reportedly taking home a staggering Rs 70 crore for his role in this film. He becomes the highest-paid actor in the cast.

Arshad Warsi returns with Rs 4 crore

The 57-year-old actor Arshad Warsi, who is known for his work in films like Golmaal and Munna Bhai MBBS, is said to be charging around Rs 4 crore this time. It is significant to note that Arshad played the lead role in the first part of this franchise.

Huma Qureshi's return as Akshay Kumar's wife

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has reportedly been paid Rs 2 crore. For the unversed, she played the role of Pushpa Pandey (Akshay Kumar's wife) in the previous instalment, i.e., Jolly LLB 2.

Saurabh Shukla as iconic Judge Tripathy

Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla, who has become synonymous with the judge’s role in the Jolly LLB franchise, will once again be seen in his beloved character. He is said to be receiving around Rs 70 lakh.

Amrita Rao as Arshad Warsi's love interest

Actress Amrita Rao, who played the role of Arshad Warsi's love interest named Sandhya, is going to be seen as 'Sandhya 'Sandhu' Tyagi' in this film. She is reportedly earning Rs 1 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 trailer and cast

The makers of the film dropped the official trailer of the film 'Jolly LLB 3' on September 10, 2025. The trailer gives a sneak peek at the story of the film. This time, the story follows the land dispute case between a farmer and a politician, in which both the Jollys (Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi) fight in the court in their own way.

The trailer video was well-received by the audience, and it garnered more than 27 million views ever since it was uploaded. Besides the lead actors, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Anuubhav and Sushil Pandey in important roles.

