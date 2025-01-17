John Abraham's The Diplomat locks release date: 'Honoured to bring this story of courage, diplomacy to life'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Diplomat also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

John Abraham is all set to feature in another actioner and the actor shared a post on his social media handles informing his fans about its release. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, ''Honored to bring this story of courage and diplomacy to life. See you in theatres on March 7th!'' Along with the announcement, he also dropped the first poster of The Diplomat wherein he can be seen donning a suave suit and sporting a moustache.

The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films. Apart from John, The Diplomat will also star Sharib Hashmi, Vidhatri Bandi, and Kumud Mishra in key roles.

John was last alongside Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia. It faced a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 last year. The film, which is directed by Nikkhil Advani, follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon.

John's upcoming films

Apart from these, John has a couple of other projects in the pipeline including Shootout at Byculla, Tehran, Afra Tafri, Run Bhola Run, and an untitled project with Pawan Kalyan.

