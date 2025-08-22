Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65: All you need to know about his son Pukhraj Bhalla and family Carry on Jatta actor Jaswinder Bhalla has passed away at the age of 65 at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He is survived by his son and wife. Know about his family here.

New Delhi:

Veteran Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, known for his flawless comic timing and memorable characters, has passed away at the age of 65. It is said that the 'Carry on Jatta' actor had been undergoing treatment in Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

For the unversed, the veteran comedian and actor is survived by his wife Parmdeep Bhalla and son Pukhraj Bhalla. Let's take a look at his personal life.

Who is Jaswinder Bhalla's son Pukhraj Bhalla?

Jaswinder Bhalla's son, Pukhraj Bhalla, is also an Indian actor and singer. He has featured in several movies and television series in his acting career so far. According to IMDb, his notable works include 'Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree', 'Haterz', and 'Teriyaan Meriyaan Hera Pheriyan'.

He made his acting debut with the film 'Stupid 7' in 2013. The family drama movie was directed by Kuldeep Singh and Puli Bhupinder Singh. In this film, he played the role of 'Sahab', and after this film, he continued to appear in numerous films. Notably, the film is available to stream on the Prime Video platform.

Pukhraj Bhalla often shares pictures of his family on his official Instagram handle. In 2023, he shared a caraousel post of birthday celebration where he can be seen with his family. Have a look at the post below.

He was last seen in the romantic comedy film 'Teriyaan Meriyaan Hera Pheriyan' alongside Aditi Arya, Raja Jung Bahadur, Jaswinder Bhalla, Anu Singh, Mintu Kapa, Upasana Singh and others in key roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.7, and can be streamed on Prime Video.

Talking about his upcoming projects, according to IMDb, he will be next seen in the comedy-drama film 'Kache Pakke', which is directed by Karan Bajwa. The film is produced by Kirandeep Kaur and Jashan Sidhu.

Besides Pukhraj Bhalla, the film 'Kache Pakke' features actors like Gurpreet Bhangu, Rupinder Rupi, Sukhwinder Raj, Saleem Albaila, Manish Dhari, and Goga Pasroori in the lead roles.

Who is Jaswinder Bhalla's wife?

Jaswinder Bhalla got married to Parmdeep Bhalla, who is a fine-arts teacher. The duo had two children, Pukhraj Bhalla and a daughter named Ashpreet Kaur, who is married in Norway.

