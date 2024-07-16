Janhvi Kapoor's powerful 'Ulajh' trailer is interestingly captivating | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Ulajh' trailer is out now

The suspenseful and captivating teaser for 'Ulajh,' starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, has finally been released by Junglee Pictures. Under the direction of Sudhanshu Saria, winner of the National Award, 'Ulajh' immerses audiences in the competitive realm of global diplomacy. After much anticipation, the makers have finally shared the trailer of their film.

Ulajh trailer is out now

The 'Ulajh' trailer looks interesting. In the film, Janhvi plays Suhana, a young diplomat caught up in a dangerous personal plot while on a critical assignment in the London embassy, in this gripping story. She finds herself buried under the weight of her legacy and in a web of deceit, where every ally could become an enemy, as she negotiates the complexity of her job that will define her career. Apart from her, Darlings actor Roshan Mathew and Badhai Do actor Gulshan Devaiah look really good in this trailer. This trailer seems good enough to create more anticipation for the film.

Watch the trailer here:

About the film

Ulajh, which was directed by Sudhanshu Saria, features important parts from Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang. The film is scheduled to open in theatres on August 2. With dialogue by Atika Chauhan and written by the highly regarded team of Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh has already created a lot of talk thanks to its teaser, which promises an exciting cinematic experience. Rajendra Gupta, Jitendra Joshi, and Adil Hussain are also featured in the movie. Ulajh, which is being produced by Junglee Pictures, will open in theatres on August 2, 2024.

On the work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film worked well at the box office and now after impressing netizens with her Ambani wedding looks, she is all set to take over the big screen with Ulajh. Apart from this, she will also feature alongside Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1. She will also be seen with RRR actor Ram Charan in his untitled next. She also has Varun Dhawan starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her kitty.

