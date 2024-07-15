'Are you mad...' says Janhvi Kapoor to paparazzi when asked about marriage with Shikhar Pahariya | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Ulajh trailer will be released on Wednesday

Janhvi Kapoor's every look at all the functions of Radhika-Anant Ambani's wedding was amazing. These days Janhvi is constantly in the news for her upcoming film 'Ulajh'. Due to her aggressive persona in the espionage thriller Ulajh teaser, Janhvi Kapoor has been in the news. Before the official trailer release, the actor for the first time showed off a sneak peek to her followers only. The film's anticipation was heightened by ecstatic fans' love for both the teaser and Janhvi's stunning performance. During the preview of the film 'Ulajh', when the paparazzi asked about her wedding, Janhvi's reaction was worth watching.

What is Janhvi Kapoor's big secret?

Earlier this morning, Janhvi had taken to her Instagram to post about a grand secret, which kept netizens wondering what it was about. The secret is out now, as Janhvi drops an intriguing poster marking the official countdown to the much-awaited trailer of the movie, scheduled to release tomorrow. However, seems like the paparazzi were not able to gasp that JK's Insta story was just about her upcoming film and it has nothing to do with her personal life.

A video is going viral on social media, where Janhvi along with her Ulajh cast- Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew and Rajesh Tailang, was giving pose for paps. Then, members of papparaazi started to ask Janhvi about the big -secret, and one of them asked that is the big secret about her wedding with Shikhar. Janhvi not only looked shocked but also said, 'Are you mad!'. However, her co-star Gulshan instantly cracked jokes to light up the moment.

Watch the video here:

About the film

Ulajh, which was directed by Sudhanshu Saria, features important parts from Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang. The film is scheduled to open in theatres on August 2. With dialogue by Atika Chauhan and written by the highly regarded team of Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh has already created a lot of talk thanks to its teaser, which promises an exciting cinematic experience. Rajendra Gupta, Jitendra Joshi, and Adil Hussain are also featured in the movie. Ulajh, which is being produced by Junglee Pictures, will open in theatres on August 2, 2024.

Also Read: There's no good news just 'Bad Newz': Vicky Kaushal refutes Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours