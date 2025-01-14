Jaideep Ahlawat's father dies, actor seeks privacy to 'cope with profound loss'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away

Pataal Lok 2 actor Jaideep Ahlawat's father has passed away. The actor's spokesperson released a statement on Tuesday evening, announcing the loss. With the statement, Jaideep requested privacy from everyone at this tough period.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode surrounded by family and love. Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers" the statement read.

According to reports, Jaideep Ahlawat's father passed away in Delhi. After his death, the actor rushed to the national capital. More information is awaited.

Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat will soon appear in Season 2 of Paatal Lok, which is highly anticipated. The actor will reprise his role as dogged inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary.

Jaideep Ahlawat recently commented on his role, saying, “Hathi Ram Chaudhary wasn’t just a character; it became a mirror reflecting the complexities of society and humanity. Season 1 struck a chord with millions worldwide, and with Season 2, we delve even deeper into Hathi Ram’s psyche. This season unravels the raw, vulnerable side of him as he grapples with new adversities, uncharted moral dilemmas, and his own shadows."

Paatal Lok has been praised since its release for its daring storytelling, keen criticism on societal issues, and remarkable performances. Fans eagerly await the show's return, having been gripped by the first season's study of systematic injustice and moral ambiguity.



Sudip Sharma created and executive produced the eight-episode series, which promises to dive further into the dark underbelly of crime and human nature. The show, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced by Clean Slate Filmz in collaboration with Eunoia Films, will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on January 17, 2025.

