Jai Somnath: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ketan Mehta film to revisit Somnath temple attack | See release details

New Delhi:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Ketan Mehta have teamed up for Jai Somnath, a film that carries deep historical weight. The film is being positioned as a major historical film, one that looks at a defining moment from India’s past with details, emotions and Bhansali's grandeur.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents Jai Somnath

Jai Somnath dates back to 1025–1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and plundered the Somnath Temple in Gujarat. This chapter continues to hold a strong place in India’s historical memory. The timing of the film also stands out, as this year marks 1000 years of the Ghazni attack, the destruction of the temple, and its later resurrection.

Somnath has long been seen as a symbol of resilience and continuity. The film attempts to revisit that moment, not just as an event, but as something that still carries emotional and cultural meaning. Interestingly, despite its importance, this story has not been explored on the big screen before. That gap is now being addressed with Jai Somnath. "A temple can be broken, not the faith," read an excerpt from the caption. The cast and other details have been kept under wraps for now. Take a look at the riveting announcement video here:

Jai Somnath: Release details

What adds weight to the film is the combination of the two filmmakers behind it. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for creating visually rich worlds, while Ketan Mehta has built a reputation for telling bold, historically grounded stories with social relevance. Also, both hail from Gujarat.

Jai Somnath will be produced under Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies. Ketan Mehta will take on the roles of writer and director. The film is currently slated for release in 2027.

