Jackie Shroff performs Yoga on 10th International Day of Yoga | Watch video

The world is celebrating the 10th International Day of Yoga today, June 21, 2024. The entire world is recognising the relevance of Yoga and several people are practicing it for physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about it, and many well-known people and celebrities actively participate in it including Bollywood celebrities. Veteran actor Jackie Shroff was spotted in Mumbai performing different Yoga asanas and doing meditation.

Several other celebrities including Hema Malini, Anupam Kher and TV actress Rashami Desai also shared the importance of Yoga with their on social media. ''Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self! "Heartiest greetings and congratulations to all of you on International Yoga Day. My salute to all my yoga gurus,'' Anupam Kher wrote along with a video.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday. This year's event underscores Yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasises yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the IDY celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year's celebrations will span across the nation, with a notable event termed "Yoga for Space", wherein all the centres and units of ISRO will have programs on the practice of CYP or Common Yoga Protocol. Globally, Embassies and Indian Missions abroad will join the celebrations, reflecting yoga's widespread influence.

