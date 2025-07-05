Jaadu to return in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4? Here's what we know so far After War 2, Hrithik Roshan will start preparing for his much-awaited film Krrish 4. Reportedly, Hrithik's film can feature three actresses.

The fourth part of Rakesh Roshan's hit franchise Krrish is going to be released soon. This year Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 was announced and it was also revealed that this time, Rakesh Roshan has stepped down as the director of the film. At the same time, it was announced that the Greek God himself would take the responsibility. Hence, Krrish 4 will also mark Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut.

After double role, now Hrithik Roshan will play three roles

Ever since Rakesh Roshan announced Krrish 4, he has started preparing for his upcoming film. There was a lot of discussion about its casting for some time. There was suspense on whether the upcoming film would feature a new star cast or the old one, which has been cleared in the latest update.

A new update has come out regarding Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Krrish 4. The Bollywood star will be seen in not one or two but three roles in the film. In the previous instalment, the actor played a double role.

Will Jadoo return after 23 years?

Koi Mil Gaya is one of the iconic sci-fi films of all time. In this film, Jadoo (the alien) stole the limelight more than Hrithik's performance. According to a report by DNA, Jadoo may return in Krrish 4. Moreover, Hrithik Roshan had also hinted at the same when he replied to Shraddha Kapoor's comment, requesting the alien to return in the next part.

Krrish 4 will have these three heroines

Krrish 4 will have three actresses playing the lead role and all three are actresses from old films. Along with Rekha and Preity Zinta of Koi Mil Gaya, Priyanka Chopra is also said to be a part of the film. The shooting of the film can start in the first quarter of 2026.

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film

Before Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in his upcoming war action drama War 2. In this film, South actor Junior NTR and Kiara Advani will be seen in the lead roles with him. This film will be released in theatres on August 14, this year.

