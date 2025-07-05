Box Office Report: Jurassic Park Rebirth beats Metro In Dino on day 1, know their Friday collection here From Friday, 'Metro In Dino' and 'Jurassic World Rebirth' have also been released in Indian theatres. Let's have a look at their day 1 collection.

New Delhi:

At this time, films of several actors are running in theatres, which include Brad Pitt's 'F1' and Kajol's film 'Maa'. Now, on Friday, the Bollywood film 'Metro In Dino', adorned with veteran actors, has also been released. Apart from this, the Hollywood film 'Jurassic World Rebirth' has also hit theatres. At the same time, films from Bollywood, South, to Hollywood are present in the theatres. Let's know how Friday proved to be for the films.

Metro... In Dino

The film 'Metro... In Dino', directed by Anurag Basu, is a musical romantic film, which is a multi-starrer film. This film collected Rs 3.35 crore on the opening day. According to reports, the budget of the film is said to be Rs 100 crore. The film stars actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkana Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta and Ali Fazal. The songs of 'Metro In Dino' are being liked very much by the audience. Now it will be interesting to see how the weekend proves to be for the film.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Hollywood's most adventurous film, 'Jurassic World Rebirth' has made a great start at the box office on the opening day. The film collected Rs 9 crore on the first day. This film is the 7th film of the 'Jurassic Park' franchise and the fourth film of the 'Jurassic World' series. Big Hollywood stars like Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey have appeared in 'Jurassic World Rebirth'. This film is once again taking the audience to the world of dinosaurs, which the audience likes very much.

Maa

Kajol's film 'Maa' is now showing in theatres. It has been eight days since the film was released. The film 'Maa' collected only Rs 1 crore last Friday, while on Thursday the film earned Rs 1.5 crore. Talking about the total collection of the film in 8 days so far, it has earned Rs 27.50 crore. In media reports, the budget of the film is being reported as Rs 65 crore.

Kannappa

It has been 8 days since Vishnu Manchu's film 'Kannappa' was also released in theatres. This film is now seen shrinking in lakhs. This film earned only Rs 35 lakh on Friday, while on Thursday, the film earned Rs 1.35 crore. 'Kannappa' has so far earned Rs 30.55 crore at the box office. Many big actors are present in this film, like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal among others.

F1

Hollywood star Brad Pitt's film 'F1' is being shown in Indian theatres. 'F1' earned Rs 3.50 crore on Friday, while on Thursday the film earned Rs 3.55 crore. Apart from this, if we talk about the total collection of the film, so far, this film has managed to earn Rs 39 crore in five days. It is a sports drama film.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's ' Sitaare Zameen Par ' is making a great collection at the box office. The film collected Rs 2.38 crore on Friday, while on Thursday it earned Rs 2.5 crore. It has been 15 days since the film was released in theatres and till now 'Sitaare Zameen Par ' has earned Rs 137.78 crore. This film is also getting good reviews from the audience.

Also Read: Punjabi actress Tania's stepfather shot at by miscreants posing as patients in Moga