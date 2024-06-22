Ishq Vishk Rebound Box Office: Rohit Saraf-starrer gets slow start, earns THIS much on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A still from Ishq Vishk Rebound

Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan-starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound has failed to attract the audiences to theatres on its opening day. As per Sacnilk, the romantic comedy flick minted just Rs 85 lakh on Friday, which is among the lowest among films released in 2024. The film is expected to pick up on Saturday and Sunday. However, there is no expectation of outstanding figures on the opening weekend as several previous releases are doing well at the box office.

On the occupancy front, Ishq Vishk Rebound has an overall 15.37 per cent occupancy on its opening day with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

Movie Review

India TV's Aseem SHarma in his review for the film wrote, ''If you are planning to watch Ishq Vishk Rebound in theatres this weekend, you can easily avoid it and save 106 minutes of your precious time of your life. Rather sit outside a college and enjoy a good 'Ishq Vishk' vibe. If you are a Rohit Saraf fan, I would suggest you watch his popular films like The Sky Is Pink and Hichki, instead of watching the spiritual sequel to the 2003 film. Out of five, we give it 2 stars.''

About the film

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishk, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and the film was released in theatres on June 21.

