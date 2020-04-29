Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium co-actor Saba Qamar mourns his demise: 'RIP Raj Yours Only, Meeta'

Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar shared the screen in 2017 film Hindi Medium.

Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium co-star Saba Qamar paid her last tribute to the actor. Mourning his demise, the Pakistani actress wrote, "Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. I''m at a loss for words. RIP Raj Yours Only, Meeta," tweeted Saba, referencing their on-screen names, Raj and Meeta in the film."

Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. I'm at a loss for words.

RIP Raj 💔

Yours Only, Meeta 🌸#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/FaDx1dznFA — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) April 29, 2020

Hindi Medium, written and directed by Saket Chaudhary released in 2017. The movie was loved by audience and critics alike.

Irrfan passed away at 11.11 AM at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday due to colon infection and was later shifted to ICU. In March 2018, Irrfan revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare kind of cancer, neuroendocrine tumour. After undergoing extensive treatment in London, Irrfan returned to India on April 2 last year. He even shot for Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium.

Irrfan was cremated in Versova Kabrastan in the presence of 22 people including his sons Babil, Ayaan and close Bollywood friends like Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Bhardwaj. The official statement read: "Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he's in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss."

