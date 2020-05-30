Irrfan Khan helped raise funds for coronavirus relief before death, reveals friend

Image Source : TWITTER/IRRFAN KHAN Irrfan Khan died on April 29 in Mumbai.

Irrfan Khan, who breathed his last on April 29 in Mumbai, extended his help to poor people during the lockdown. However, he laid one condition that no one should know about it. Now, after his death, Irrfan's friend and neighbour from Jaipur Ziaullah spoke to Pinkvilla about the late actor's noble work. "With the Coronavirus situation, we were creating funds to help people. When we spoke to his brother, he was ready to help and even Irrfan helped us with funds for poor people. His only clause was nobody should know that he has helped. As a family, they believe that the right hand shouldn’t know what the left hand has given. For them it was more important for people to get relief,” he said.

“Now, I am sharing this with the world as he is no more between us. It’s our responsibility to tell everyone that there are souls like this too,” he added

Ziauallah said that Irrfan was quite close to his mother, who passed away four days before his death. He would often make short trips to Jaipur to visit his mother and check on her health. Unfortunately, Irrfan couldn't attend his mother's funeral due to lockdown. “He would rush home whenever he was informed of his ammi (mother’s) health. He would visit if it is for a short period, but his arrival to meet his mother was indubitable,” he said.

It has been one month since Irrfan passed away. On Saturday, his wife Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to share a few pictures along with a beautiful caption."Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.’ It’s just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again,” she wrote.

