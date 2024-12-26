Inside Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Christmas celebration with family in London | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated CHristmas 2024 with the former's family in London

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to their respective social media handles and shared a series of pictures from their Christmas celebrations in London. The couple gathered with Katrina's family to mark the festive and holiday season. Katrina shared a glimpse of their cosy Christmas celebration on Instagram, spreading the holiday cheer to her fans around the world. ''Merry merry merry,'' she wrote in the caption.

In the first image, Katrina was seen enjoying a hearty laugh with her sisters, all of whom were dressed in a mix of red and black. She herself wore a comfortable red sweater paired with black denim and a matching cap.

The next picture featured Katrina and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, posing alongside Santa Claus. The couple looked effortlessly stylish, with Katrina opting for an all-black ensemble, while Vicky chose a green sweater paired with grey sweatpants.

Katrina also gave her fans a sneak peek into their Christmas decorations, which included a stunningly decorated tree, complete with a pile of gifts underneath. The festive atmosphere was enhanced by creative gift ideas, one of which was a 'Blind Date with a Book', a set of books wrapped in brown paper with handwritten clues that described their contents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Chhaava, playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Apart from Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal also has Mahavatar in the making, in which he will play Chiranjeevi Parashurama. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and is set to release on Christmas 2026.