India TV Poll Results: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani vs One Friday Night; know what people want to watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE India TV Poll Results: RRKPK vs One Friday Night

The weekend is here and so are films ready to entertain you. The highly-anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh hit the silver screen on July 28. Karan Johar's film clashed with One Friday Night which has iconic Raveena Tandon and Milind Soman in the lead.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the love story of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee who belong to different cultures and fall head over heels in love with each other. However, they have to convince their respective families for their marriage. The film saw a big fat opening at the box office and earned over Rs 11 crore on Day 1. On the other hand, One Friday Night revolves around Ram Verma and Lata Verma, who have been married for 20 years now. However, their relationship turns south when Ram pursues an extramarital affair with Niru. The film is streaming on JioCinema.

India TV conducted a poll to know the opinion of cinema buffs and what would they watch this weekend and the poll results of Twitter and our website are out now.

We gave four options to the audience which are:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

One Friday Night

Both of these

None of these

According to the Twitter poll result, 96% of people voted for Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While 4% of people opted for none of these.

Take a look:

According to the website poll result, 15% of the moviegoers opted for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani while 8% decided to stay home and enjoy One Friday Night on JioCinema.

Overall, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani got 21.71% votes, One Friday got 5.97% votes, both of these got 7.07% votes, and 68.23% went for none of these.

India TV Poll Results

Also Read: RRKPK Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer gets big fat opening

Latest Entertainment News