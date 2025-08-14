Best patriotic songs to use in your Instagram reels this Independence Day 2025 This Independence Day, make your Reels shine with these 7 Hindi patriotic songs, from Lata Mangeshkar’s classics to modern favourites.

New Delhi:

India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on 15 August 2025, marking the nation’s freedom from British rule in 1947. Every year, the tricolour spirit comes alive, not just in streets and schools, but also across social media.

From Instagram reels to WhatsApp statuses, music is at the heart of the celebration. Patriotic songs, both classic and contemporary, instantly stir emotions and connect people.

7 Hindi patriotic songs perfect for Instagram reels

If you’re planning to create a reel this Independence Day, here are 7 evergreen Hindi songs that will make your video unforgettable.

1. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful 1960 tribute still gives goosebumps. Perfect for a slow-motion reel honouring our soldiers.

2. Bharat Ka Rehna Wala Hoon

Manoj Kumar’s evergreen track from Purab Aur Paschim captures pure patriotism, ideal for montage reels with vintage clips.

3. Vande Mataram (AR Rahman)

AR Rahman’s 1997 anthem is uplifting and cinematic, perfect for vibrant reels with flag-hoisting or cultural performances.

4. Sandese Aate Hain

From Border (1997), this emotional song is a touching choice for Instagram reels dedicated to armed forces and their families.

5. Aisa Desh Hai Mera

From Veer-Zaara (2004), this melody blends love for the land with visual beauty.

6. Ae Watan Mere Watan

From Raazi (2018), this modern classic works beautifully for heartfelt Insta reels showcasing unity and courage.

7. Teri Mitti

B Praak’s emotional Kesari (2019) hit is a perfect soundtrack for tribute reels honouring martyrs and national pride.

If you’re sharing a heartfelt tribute, showcasing flag celebrations, or capturing school performances, the right song can transform your Independence Day reel into something memorable. These tracks are timeless reminders of India’s spirit, and on 15 August, they can help your message of pride and unity reach hearts across the nation.

