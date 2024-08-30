IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack: Who played Rupin Katyal in Vijay Varma-starrer, the only casualty of plane hijack

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, starring Vijay Varma in the lead role, is out on Netflix and is garnering mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences. The six-episode series is captivating the attention of many for its gripping storytelling and depicting the longest hijacking in Indian history on the screen perfectly. The seven-day hijacking resulted in one casualty, which was of Rupin Katyal. The series stars stellar actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Dia Mirza but not many know about the actor who played Rupin in the series.

Who played Rupin Katyal in the Netflix series?

The actor who played Rupin in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack is Nikhil Angrish. He is known for his small roles in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur as a South Block officer and JioCinema's series Gaanth Chapter 1: Jamna Paar, wherein he played Ajay Tomar.

His Instagram feed also showcases Stories from these two titles and he has pictures with actors like Vicky Kaushal and Rajesh Tailang. In one of his Instagram posts, he shared a promo of IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack wherein he called the series 'special'.

About the series

The story of the series is based on the real-life incident of a hijack of Indian Airlines Airbus A300, travelling from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport to IGI Airport in New Delhi. The hijack lasted seven days. The series is adapted from the book Flight into Fear: A Captain’s Story, written by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.

Also Read: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack: Vijay Varma's Netflix series divides netizens over its storytelling

Also Read: After IC 814 Kandahar Hijack, watch THESE films on OTT based on plane hijack