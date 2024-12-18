Hyderabad-based YouTuber Prasad Behara arrested for assaulting fellow actress, know whole matter

Follow us on Image Source : X Hyderabad-based YouTuber Prasad Behara arrested

Police arrested famous YouTuber Prasad Behara on Wednesday for assaulting a fellow actress during a web series shooting as reported by Jubilee Hills police. A case was registered against Prasad under various sections. If reports are to be believed, then Prasad sexually assaulted a young girl by touching her private parts during the shooting Paul started. The victimised girl lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills Police Station.

Later, police registered a case against Prasad Behar under 75(2),79,351(2)BNS sections. After that Prasad Behra was arrested, presented in the court and has been sent to remand. For the unversed, the YouTuber got famous with the web series 'Ma Varamundu', 'Pelli Varamundi' and 'Mechanic'. Prasad Behar gained recognition as an actor with the recently released film 'Committee Kurraallu'.

It is significant to note that the victim has acted along with the YouTuber in a web series. Additionally, the victim and Prasad were employed by the same YouTube channel. According to the lawsuit, Prasad mistreated the woman when they first met while filming a web series. He misbehaved once again, and she attempted to discipline him but was mistreated. She said that on December 11, Prasad assaulted her on her way home from the filming. It seems like after multiple such incidents, the actresses took Police help against Prasad.

Similar cases have happened in the past

As you may remember, Fun Bucket Bhargav, a social media star, was also charged with similar offenses after he allegedly engaged in physical contact with a young child. On the other hand, actor and YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswant also encountered difficulties after being accused of drug misuse. Vinay Shanmukh, another influencer, was charged with sexual abuse and cheating.

