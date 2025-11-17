Humane Sagar, popular Odia singer, passes away at 36; condolences pour in Humane Sagar No More: In a statement, the AIIMS Bhubaneswar said Sagar "did not respond to treatment in spite of all aggressive and advanced care provided by an expert team of specialist doctors" and passed away at 9.08 pm on Monday.

Bhubaneswar:

Popular Odia singer Humane Sagar passed away on Monday evening following multiple organ failure at the age of 36 years. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar for the past three days where he was undergoing treatment.

In its statement, the AIIMS Bhubaneswar said Sagar - who lent his voice to more than 100 Odia songs - "did not respond to treatment in spite of all aggressive and advanced care provided by an expert team of specialist doctors" and passed away at 9.08 pm on Monday.

He was "diagnosis of bilateral pneumonia, acute on chronic liver failure (ACLF), dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV systolic dysfunction, MODS (multi-organ dysfunction syndrome)- refractory shock, severe respiratory failure, anuric acute kidney injury, encephalopathy, hepatopathy, thrombocytopenia and Ccoagulopathy," the statement read.

Condolences pour in

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed his grief over Sagar's demise and said the Odia singer's death is an "irreparable loss" to the music and film industry in the state. "I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti," he posted on X.

Governor Babu Kambhampati has also paid tribute to Sagar and said his contributions to the Odia music and film world will remain forever memorable. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, meanwhile, said he is 'anguished' by the popular Odia singer's demise.

"The magic of his voice will remain immortal in the hearts of Odia listeners forever. While praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I am extending my condolences to the bereaved family members," Pradhan posted on X.

Naveen Patnaik, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former chief minister, also expressed grief over Sagar's demise and said his "soulful music has touched the hearts of countless listeners", and his contributions to Odia music will always remain memorable.