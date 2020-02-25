Hrithik Roshan to play former cricketer Sourav Ganguly in biopic?

Image Source : TWITTER Hrithik Roshan to play cricketer Sourav Ganguly in biopic?

After cricketer MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar, a biopic on Sourav Ganguly is on the cards, suggest latest reports and, it is reportedly Hrithik Roshan, who will step into the shoes of the former Indian cricket captain. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make a film on Sourav Ganguly. The report further states that there have been a couple of meetings held between Sourav Ganguly and Karan Johar for the same. Rumours also have that Karan’s team is now looking out for the lead actor and, Hrithik Roshan has been approached for the same.

Earlier, it was reported that Ekta Kapoor would helm a biopic on Sourav Ganguly. To which, the cricketer said, “Is it, Ekta Kapoor? Then yes, she approached me and we talked about it once. Nothing went further than that. I have never thought of a biopic [on me] though there are a host of sports biopics being made. If there is time, then someone will make one on me. Hope people would be interested in seeing the film.”

Sourav Ganguly has previously said about the biopics in Bollywood, “I liked the MS Dhoni biopic, [M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story]. Tendulkar’s biopic [Sachin A Billion Dreams] was a little different. Now we have a film on the 1983 World Cup-winning team. That will be huge and I will watch it. As far as my biopic is concerned, we will wait and see.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff. The action drama won the hearts of the public and went on to become one of the biggest box office hits of 2019.

