House Arrest controversy: Mumbai's Amboli Police summons Ajaz Khan and Ullu App owner Mumbai's Amboli Police has summoned show host Ajaz Khan and the Ullu App owner Vibhu Agarwal for questioning in the House Arrest controversy case.

New Delhi:

There is a new update in the Ullu App's House Arrest controversy. On Monday, Mumbai's Amboli Police sent summons to the show host Ajaz Khan and the Ullu App owner Vibhu Agarwal. The police sent summons to both of them to appear before the investigating officer and record their statement.

Let us tell you that this show is accused of airing obscene content, after which the Amboli Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of a VHP worker. According to the information received from police sources, the police has recorded the statement of the manager of Ullu App in this case.

Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par release date announced, Aamir Khan's film to launch ten debutants