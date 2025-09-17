Homebound trailer out: Neeraj Ghaywan's film to address caste, religious disparities amid defying friendship Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa is gearing up for its release. The trailer of Neeraj Ghaywan's film has been released now.

Homebound, a Bollywood film that has been making waves at film festivals like Cannes and TIFF, is making its way to theatres. now. The film by Masan-fame director Neeraj Ghaywan features Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. The trailer of the Dharma film has been released on Wednesday.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the film and it seems like the movie will address the social issues like caste, religious and gender disparities at once.

How is the Homebound trailer?

Homebound trailer begins with Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter waiting for the results of the Police Recruitment Exam. Later, the trailer digs deep into the issue and one is introduced to the characters of Vishal Jethwa, who belongs to the lower caste, Ishaan Khatter, who plays a Muslin boy and Janhvi Kapoor, who plays Sudha, an aspiring graduate.

All three characters facing caste, religious and gender disparities seem to be moving ahead in life with their never-ending aspirations and friendships. The film looks inpiring from the trailer.

Homebound's global attention

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound received overwhelmingly positive responses from audiences, including a 9-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and another standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 12, 2025. It was also awarded the Second Runner-up for the International People’s Choice Award at TIFF and

Homebound makers and release date

The Bollywood film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharma Productions. The cinematography of this film is done by Pratik Shah and the music is composed by Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor. It has been directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions announced the release date of their film on Monday. Homebound will be released in cinemas on September 26 worldwide. Netflix has the OTT rights of this film.

