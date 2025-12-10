Homebound: Shah Rukh Khan praises India's entry for Oscar 2026, Karan Johar expresses gratitude Shah Rukh Khan has shared his reaction after watching Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's film Homebound. Let's find out what King Khan had to say about the film.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's film Homebound may not have been a box office success but the movies has been getting rave reviews even before its theatrical release. And now Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has openly praised director Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound.

This movie, which touches upon social issues, has already gained recognition both in India and abroad and film festivals and with Shah Rukh's appreciation, the film is once again the subject of discussion.

Shah Rukh Khan praises Homebound on X

Shah Rukh Khan praised the film on the social media platform X. He described the film as a gentle, honest, and heartfelt story. '#Homebound is gentle, honest and soulful. Lots of love and big hugs to the phenomenal team for creating something so human and engaging. You have won hearts world over by making something truly special! @ghaywan #IshaanKhatter @vishaljethwa06 #JanhviKapoor #KaranJohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorvamehta18,' read his X post.

Karan Johar reacts

Seeing Shah Rukh's post, Karan Johar thanked him. Karan posted on Instagram, writing, 'Bhai, Love you Thank you so so much for supporting the film, means the world. So glad you watched it and giving you all the world right back!'

Homebound plot

Homebound tells the story of two friends who try to return home during the pandemic. During this journey, the film addresses issues like caste, religion and social discrimination with great sensitivity. The film shows how compassion and humanity remain alive within people even in difficult circumstances.

Homebound cast and performance

The film features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. The performances of all three actors have been particularly praised. Ishaan Khatter's restrained acting, Vishal Jethwa's depth and Janhvi Kapoor's mature performance strengthen the film.

Homebound's international recognition

Homebound received tremendous appreciation at international film festivals. It received a standing ovation at the Cannes and Toronto International Film Festivals. Moreover, the film has been selected as India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars, which is considered a major achievement for Indian cinema.

For the unversed, Homebound was released in theaters in May 2025, where it received positive reviews from both audiences and critics. However, the film did not perform particularly well at the box office. It was then made available for streaming on Netflix from November 2025, which allowed it to reach a much wider audience.

