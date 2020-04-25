Saturday, April 25, 2020
     
Hina Khan prays for 'protection and healing' on her first Roza

Hina Khan prayed for all those who have tested COVID-19 positive her first Roza (fast) during the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramzaan.

New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2020 23:07 IST
Hina Khan

Hina Khan was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's "Hacked".

On Saturday, actress Hina Khan took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her first Roza (fast) during the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramzaan. Praying for all those who have tested COVID-19 positive, Hina wrote: "Ramadan Kareem Let's make Dua Let's pray for Infected, let's pray for Protection and Healing #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis."

Ramadan Kareem Let’s make Dua 🤲 Let’s pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing 🙏 #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis

Dressed in yellow suit with duppata tied around her head, Hina strikes a peaceful picture while praying.

A while back, Hina took to sketching to show the present situation of the country. She shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain. On the acting front, the actress was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's "Hacked".

