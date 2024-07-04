Hina Khan's mother breaks down as actor cuts her hair amid cancer treatment | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Hina Khan is a popular television actress.

Television actress Hina Khan, who recently informed her fans that she is diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, is currently undergoing treatment for the same. On Thursday, Hina shared a video of herself on Instagram wherein she can be seen getting her hair chopped off ahead of a chemotherapy session. The video features Hina seated in front of a mirror for the haircut and her mother wailing in the background. Not only this, the actress documented her emotions in a long note as the caption. The caption begins with, ''You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri

(blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions.''

''To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win,'' she added.

See the video:

Talking about battling the disease, she further continued, ''I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself. Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase.

Last week, Hina shared the news about her cancer diagnosis on Instagram and issued a statement and also assured her fans that she would overcome this challenge and would do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.

