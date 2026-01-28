Here's why Reddit users think Arijit Singh's retirement is more of a 'rebellion' than just stepping away Calling it a 'rebellion' and not a retirement, several users have liked and shared a post that is going viral on Reddit now. Read further to know what is written in the post.

As soon as National Award-winning singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, on January 29, 2026, fans and supporters have been expressing their grief.

However, several Reddit users have also pointed out a possibility that is hard to ignore. Calling it a 'rebellion' and not a retirement, several users have liked and shared a post that is going viral on Reddit now.

What does the viral post say?

'Buzz in Mumbai's music scene suggests that Arijit Singh’s much-discussed 'retirement from playback' isn’t some sudden spiritual awakening. Rumour has it that he has been contemplating this for a while,' read the post's intro.

It further read, 'Insiders say the singer has grown more disillusioned with how major music labels operate, especially under one powerful figure known for controlling creativity and pushing for commercial success. The recent tipping point? A forced remake of a patriotic song that Arijit reportedly did not agree with creatively but was still expected to sing. Those in the know believe this incident did not create the decision; it simply confirmed it.'

It further went on to reveal that Arijit isn’t leaving music or films, he's reportedly stepping away from the system. 'There are whispers that he is planning to start his own production company and intends to direct and produce films that reflect his subtle and grounded storytelling style. At the same time, he’s said to be focusing on Oriyon Music, aiming to create a truly artist-focused label, no forced remakes, no cookie-cutter hits, just music made on his own terms. If this is true, it isn’t retirement. It’s a quiet rebellion,' the post read.

Arijit Singh's retirement post

Arijit shocked the world with his sudden retirement on January 27. The singer wrote in a social media post, 'Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.'

