Who is Arijit Singh's second wife? Here's everything you need to know about his love story Arijit Singh, who has the talent to both break and mend hearts with his voice, has had a rather tumultuous love life. Read further to know about the singer's love story with Koel Roy.

Arijit Singh needs no introduction in the industry. He has captivated everyone with the magic of his melodious voice for more a decade now. While he gave the biggest heartbreak to his fans in the month of January, the same month holds a very special place in the heart of Arijit Singh.

12 years ago, he married his childhood love Koel Roy, although very few people know that this is Arijit Singh's second marriage.

Arijit Singh's first marriage

In 2005, Arijit Singh started his singing career through the reality show Gurukul. During this time, the singer met his first love, Ruprekha Banerjee, who was also a part of the show, and according to several reports, the two got married shortly after. However, their relationship did not last long, and they divorced within a year.

Second time's the charm

After some time, Arijit Singh's childhood friend Koel Roy entered the singer's life. She was also divorced by that time and had a child. After separating from Ruprekha, Arijit Singh decided to give his love life a second chance with Koel. In an interview, Arijit Singh revealed in an interview that he spoke to Koel about his feelings and later they got secretly married.

According to reports, Arijit Singh experienced a more tranquil period in his life following his second marriage. In a private ceremony held at a Tripathi temple in West Bengal in January 2014, he wed his childhood friend Koel Roy.

Arijit Singh's children

Currently, Arijit and Koel have three children, one of whom is a daughter from Koel's first marriage and together the couple had two sons, Ali and Jul. Despite achieving so much fame, Arijit Singh is often known for his simplicity among people.

Arijit Singh's retirement

Arijit shocked the world with his sudden retirement on January 27. The singer wrote in a social media post, 'Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.'

