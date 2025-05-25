Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal clarifies his exit from comedy drama says, 'all issues will be laid to rest' Bollywood veteran actor Paresh Rawal responded to his sudden exit from the third part of the comedy drama film 'Hera Pheri 3'. He clarified his "rightful termination and exit" on Sunday via X handle.

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has opened up about the legal issues linked to his sudden exit from the third instalment of the hit comedy franchise 'Hera Pheri', titled 'Hera Pheri 3'. On Sunday, the Welcome actor took to his official X handle and shared that his legal team has officially responded to the lawsuit filed by his co-star Akshay Kumar.

Taking to the Twitter handle, Paresh wrote, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest."

Check the X post below:

Last week, Paresh clarified his exit from the most-anticipated third part of the Hera Pheri franchise by sharing a tweet on his X handle. There were speculations that the actor stepped away from the film due to creative differences with the makers of the film. In the post he wrote, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."

For those who don't know, 'Hera Pheri 3' is the third part of 'Hera Pheri', which was released in the year 2000. The comedy drama film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Gulshan Grover in the pivotal roles.

Talking about the work front, the 69-year-old actor was last seen in 'Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai' directed by Raj Tiwari, alongside Amit Sial and Sonali Kulkarni in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Priyadarshan's film 'Bhooth Bangla', co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Akshay Kumar and Tabu in the key roles.

