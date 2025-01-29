Hema Malini, veteran actor and BJP leader, takes holy dip in Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya' | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PTI VIDEO Hema Malini

Veteran actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hema Malini on Wednesday morning took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. On this auspicious occasion, nearly 100 million devotees are expected to be at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. After performing the rituals, Hema Malini talked to the media and said, ''I am feeling great. I never had such an experience before. Today is a very special day. I am fortunate to take the holy dip today.''

Watch the videos:

Mahakumbh stampede

An unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday morning when a stampede-like situation erupted, leaving several people fainting due to overcrowding. As per the latest information, medical aid is being provided to those affected and the administration is working to restore order.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an appeal to the devotees attending the Mahakumbh. He urged pilgrims to follow the guidelines and cooperate with the administration. In his statement, CM Yogi requested devotees to bathe at the designated Ganga ghats closest to their location rather than attempting to reach the 'Sangam Nose' area. "There are multiple ghats available for bathing. Please avoid overcrowding and follow the directions of the administration. Your cooperation is essential in maintaining order and safety,” he emphasised.

The Chief Minister also cautioned against believing in or spreading rumours and asked devotees to support the authorities in ensuring a smooth and peaceful experience for all participants. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to review the situation at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Prime Minister called for immediate support measures.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor spills the beans on his film Deva being compared to iconic cult classic Deewar