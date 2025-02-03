Grammy Awards 2025: Indian-origin artist Chandrika Tandon's 'Triveni' bags Best New Age Album award

Follow us on Image Source : X Indian-American artist Chandrika Tandon wins Best New Age Album award

Indian-American artist Chandrika Tandon won her first Grammy in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category for her album Triveni. She had previously earned a nomination at the Grammys but this year she will be taking the trophy home. Alongside her partners, South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto, Chandrika, a worldwide business executive and the older sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, took home the honour.

Here's what Chandrika said after winning the Grammy

The musician, who was born and raised in Chennai, remarked, "It feels amazing," in a backstage interview with the Recording Academy following it. "The category's nominees were also very amazing. For us, winning this is an even more memorable occasion. We had some amazing musicians nominated with us," she added.

A win over other Indian-origin nominees

In the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category, Ricky Kej's Break of Dawn, Ryuichi Sakamoto's Opus, Anoushka Shankar's Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn and Radhika Vekaria's Warriors of Light were also nominated.

