Govinda gets shot in leg by revolver, know what really happened with 'Hero No 1'

On the political front, Govinda joined the Shiv Sena party earlier this year.

Actor-politican Govinda's fans were in shock after the news of actor getting shot surfaced on social media. The Shivsena leader was accidentally shot in the leg by his own revolver and was rushed to the nearest hospital in Mumbai's Andheri. According to reports, the incident happened early in the morning at around 5 am. The actor has been admitted to nearby Criticare hospital. We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened,” Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha said.

What really happened?

The actor was about to leave home for Kolkata to attend a show. His wife has gone to Kolkata. While packing clothes from the cupboard, the revolver fell down and he was shot in his left leg. Govinda was shot below his knee. The bullet was fired after the pistol fell on the ground.

As per the latest report by India TV's Sachin Chaudhary, the bullet has been taken out and the actor is currently stable. He may be discharged by late evening or tomorrow. Govinda's daughter Tina is present in the hospital to look after him.

As per a report by India TV's Dinesh Mourya, the room where the misfire occurred has been kept closed for the time being. Juhu Police will conduct Panchnama in this room. According to crime branch sources, Govind was alone in the room at the time of the incident. Other members of the household were not at home. There was only a bodyguard at home who was downstairs near the car at the time of the incident. When Govinda lives in Mumbai, he keeps his licensed gun with him. Police protection was also provided to Govinda.

On the work front

Govinda is one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. He gained stardom in the 90s era when he delivered several blockbusters. The Govinda and filmmaker David Dhawan are still considered one of the most successful duos in Bollywood. Together they have delivered many superhits like Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Raja Babu, and Deewana Mastana among others.

However, the actor has not been very active in films in recent years. His last film was the 2019 release Rangeela Raja wherein he played double role. Apart from films, he has also judged several television shows including DID Super Moms Season 2 and Dance Bangla Dance.

