Govinda's FIRST reaction after being accidentally shot by revolver, issues audio message

Govinda, who was accidentally shot in his left leg by his own revolver, has issued an audio message for his fans wherein he is thanking the medical staff and well-wishers. Check it out below.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Written By : Aseem Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: October 01, 2024 10:49 IST
Actor-politician Govinda audio message
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor-politician Govinda

After being accidentally shot in the leg on Friday morning, actor-politican Govinda has come forward and put out his first reaction about the incident. A audio message has been issued by Govinda wherein he is heard thanking medical staff and his fans for their prayers. In the message, he also informed that the bullet has been successfully taken out and he is stable now. 'Namaskar, pranaam, main hoon Govinda. Aap sab logo ka aashirwaad or maa baap ka aashirwaad or guru ki kripa ki wajah se, goli lagi thi par woh nikaal di gayi hai. Main dhanyawaad deta hoon yahan pe doctor ka or aap sab logo ki prarthana k liye. Aap logo ka dhanyawaad,'' Govinda said in his audio message.

