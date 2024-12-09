Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia scripts history, earns best director nomination for her film

Follow us on Image Source : LOIC VENANCE Payal Kapadia

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia has made history with her groundbreaking film All We Imagine As Light, earning a nomination in the prestigious Best Director category at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. This marks the first time an Indian director has been recognized in this category. The film, which was also nominated for Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language, continues to garner international acclaim.

The Golden Globe nominations were announced on December 9 by actors Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut. Alongside Kapadia, other nominees in the Best Director category include Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez, Sean Baker for Anora, Edward Berger for Conclave, Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance.

All We Imagine As Light has had a remarkable awards season. Recently, the film won Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle awards and took home the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It was also named the Best Film of the Year by Sight and Sound magazine, which included it in its top five alongside films like Anora, La Chimera, and Hard Truths.

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam and delves into themes of love, longing, and loneliness in Mumbai. It follows the lives of two Malayali nurses, Prabha and Anu, and their friend Parvati. The film beautifully captures the complexities of relationships in a bustling urban landscape.

Despite its critical success, All We Imagine As Light was not selected by India's official Oscar committee to represent the country, with Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies chosen instead. However, the film's international reception has only bolstered its reputation.

The Golden Globe Awards will be streamed live in India on Lionsgate Play on January 6, starting at 6:30 AM IST.