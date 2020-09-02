Image Source : PR Globally famous franchise 'Mysteries at the Museum with Don Wildman' debuts in India this September

Discovery announced India premiere of ‘Mysteries at the Museum’ with history enthusiast and one the most recognizable explorer host in documentary television- Don Wildman; where-in exciting episodes from one of the longest-running series are scheduled to air every Monday from 7th September at 10 PM on Discovery Channel, Discovery Channel HD. Viewers can also stream the show on Discovery Plus.

In "Mysteries at the Museum," Wildman takes viewers across the globe, delving deep into the vaults of the most revered institutions investigating wondrous treasures from the past. From historical institutions to unexplored archives, Wildman digs into the world’s greatest institutions to spotlight extraordinary relics that reveal incredible secrets from the past.

This series of "Mysteries at the Museum" illuminates the hidden treasures at the heart of history’s most incredible triumphs, sensational crimes and bizarre encounters with special episodes where Wildman will talk about the Skull Valley of Utah, where thousands of sheep lay dead after being stricken by a mysterious plague. He will also investigate the appearance of a devilish feline that only shows up before major tragedies of national consequence, like the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the Great Depression, and probe the story of the selfless baker who served up hope on the Titanic, in the face of disaster.

“Don is an extraordinarily captivating storyteller who traverses through the world’s greatest institutions in a bid to unravel mysteries and quench viewer curiosity. After the success of Expedition Unknown, we have seena huge viewership interest and potential for growth among Discovery fans. This franchise is a part of our longer sustained strategy to target passionate communities who are looking for mystery and exploration genre.”said, Sai Abishek Director–Content, Factual & Lifestyle Entertainment – South Asia, Discovery. “

"We’re digging deep into history, exciting and fascinating tales that will satisfy our viewers’ curiosity about some of the world’s hidden treasures," says Don Wildman.

"There are so many museums, galleries, local archives, crimes and collections, each with numerous artifacts and stories to tell – we’ve barely scratched the surface! We investigate and explore the mysterious stories from around the world."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage