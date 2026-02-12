Ginny Wedss Sunny 2: Makers of Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr's film lock release date | See first poster

New Delhi:

After winning hearts with superhit films like Tanu Weds Manu and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, producer Vinod Bachchan is coming back with the sequel to Ginny Weds Sunny. The 2020 Netflix films that featured Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, was loved for their comedy and romance. Now its sequel that was announced in May 2025 with the fresh pairing- Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, has also got its release date.

The makers shared the first poster on February 12, 2026 along with the release date of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2.

When is Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 releasing?

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 will be hitting theatre on April 24, 2026. 'Ginny and Sunny are Back! Rishta fixed hai bas iss bar thoda sa Twist hai! #GinnyWedssSunny2 arrives in cinemas on 24th April!,' read Zee Studios official post.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 makers

The sequel is written and directed by Prasshant Jha, and produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production. While announcing the film, producer Vinod Bachchan had said, 'We are excited to bring a new chapter to the Ginny Weds Sunny universe. The love the first film received encouraged us to explore new narratives and characters, and with Avinash and Medha, we have found a refreshing and dynamic pairing. We are confident the sequel will offer even more heart, laughter and connection.'

Medha Shankr's return to big screens

For the unversed, Medha Shankr rose to fame with Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film opened new gates for both its leads. On the other hand, Avinash Tiwary, who has proved his acting calibre in several critically acclaimed films and series, was last seen in Boman Irani's The Mehta Boys. His latest release O'Romeo is hitting theatres tomorrow. The Vishal Bharadwaj film features Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

