Ghar Kab Aaoge teaser out: Sonu Nigam's song from Border 2 sparks nostalgia; full song to release on THIS date Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated film Border 2 is all set to hit the big screens on January 23, 2026. Adding to the excitement, the makers on Monday, dropped the teaser of its song, Ghar Kab Aaoge.

The makers of the highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 film Border, titled Border 2, dropped the teaser of the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' on social media on Monday, December 29, 2025. The powerful patriotic song Ghar Kab Aaoge is sung by Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh. The music for the original song was composed by Anu Malik, and it has been recreated by Mithoon.

Sharing the video, the official YouTube channel of T-Series wrote, "Get ready to witness the greatest musical collaboration in the history of Indian cinema. Presenting the most awaited teaser of the evergreen patriotic anthem that lives in every heart, "Ghar Kab Aaoge", from #BORDER2 (sic)."

Ghar Kab Aaoge full song release date

It must be noted that the full song will be released on January 2, 2026. Whereas, the film, Border 2, is slated for January 23, 2026.

Internet reacts to Ghar Kab Aaoge teaser

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the teaser. One user wrote, "Arijit Singh's voice hits differently (sic)." Another YouTube user praised the collaboration of the singers, saying, "Man 3 most soulful singers in one song. Sonu Nigam,Arijit Singh and Vishal Mishra. Eagerly waiting for it (sic).

