From Bell Bottom to 83, Bollywood's mega roster for 2021 ahead looks good enough to woo fans

Bollywood has made several mega announcements over the past days, outlining ambitious plans to release some of this years most important projects in theatres, from next month to Diwali. From Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar to Ayushmann Khurrana to Ranveer Singh, several top stars headline big project that cumulatively cost hundreds of crores. The effort is clearly to instil confidence in the minds of an audience that is still hesitant to return to theatres, in the aftermath of Covid lockdown.

Is Bollywood ready to bounce back? Trade analyst Atul Mohan tells IANS: "Whatever happens to the fate of a film cannot be predicted, but it is about time this happened. However, something that needs to be remembered is that Covid cases are rising again and the power to reduce theatre occupancy lies in hands of the state government. If a situation arises, then night curfew can be imposed or occupancy can again be reduced. That is the only concern."

Filmmaker Vishnuvardhan, whose directorial Shershaah is slated to hit the theatres on July 2, feels the good show of the Vijay-starrer Tamil release Master has encouraged Bollywood producers to take the step.

"I feel that the confidence in the industry has come a little late. It was just the matter of one person initiating. Life looks normal outside and, of course, with necessary precautions, everything can be done. The only problem that we were facing was the seating capacity issue but when ‘Master' released, that fear went away," said Vishnuvardhan.

Here's the list of films confirmed so far for release on big screen so far. Be sure, there will be many others following suit in the weeks to come.

SANDEEP AUR PINKY FARAAR (March 19)

Dibakar Banerjee's film starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

BUNTY AUR BABLI 2 (April 23)

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji star alongside Sidhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the Varun V. Sharma directorial, a follow-up to the 2005 first film.

BELL BOTTOM (May 28)

Akshay Kumar stars in the espionage thriller set in the eighties, with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. The film is directed by Ranjit M. Tiwari.

83 (June 4)

Kabir Khan's sports drama narrates the story of India's first World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer Singh stars as the underdog team's captain Kapil Dev.

JHUND (June 18)

Amitabh Bachchan stars in "Sairat" maker Nagraj Manjule's film.

SHAMSHERA (June 25)

Ranbir Kapoor stars in Karan Malhotra's period action dram, with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

SHERSHAAH (July 2)

The Vishnuvardhan film is about the late Kargil war hero and Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, essayed by Sidharth Malhotra.

CHANDIGARH KARE AASHIQUI (July 9)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor star in the Abhishek Kapoor-directed romantic drama.

ATRANGI RE (August 6)

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur star in Aanand L. Rai's film, a romantic drama with AR Rahman's music.

JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR (August 27)

Ranveer Singh stars in Divyang Thakkar's comedy with "Arjun Reddy" heroine Shalini Pandey.

PRITHVIRAJ (November 5)

Akshay Kumar stars in the Diwali release. The historical drama by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi introduces ex-Miss India Manushi Chhillar in Bollywood.