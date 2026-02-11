Flipperachi to make India debut with first-ever concert after Dhurandhar song FA9LA buzz International rapper Flipperachi, who created a stir with Dhurandhar song FA9LA, is set to debut in India. In fact, this will be his first concert. Read further to know the details.

New Delhi:

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi gained immense popularity in India since his song FA9LA from the film Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The international rapper also enjoys a large fan base in India and now there's a good news for them. Flipperachi is set to perform in India, a concert that has been announced. According to news agency PTI, Flipperachi will debut in India with a concert in Mumbai on March 13. The organisers have finally made the announcement on Wednesday.

Where is Flipperachi's concert being held?

The rapper's show will take place at Phoenix Market City, in Mumbai on March 13. This will be Bahraini rapper Fliparaji's first performance in India, part of his growing international tour circuit. Flipperachi has emerged as one of the most talked-about new voices in contemporary hip-hop. He is known for his raw lyrics, genre-blending sound, and unpretentious storytelling.

I've always wanted to perform in India: Flipperachi

Flipperachi said in a statement, 'India has given me so much love, and Mumbai is a city I've always wanted to perform in. The energy, the people, the culture... it all feels so familiar. This show is going to be loud, emotional, and memorable.' It's worth noting that Flipperachi's high-energy track FA9LA was used as the background score for actor Akshaye Khanna's entry scene in the film Dhurandhar.

Flipperachi's song FA9LA went viral on social media. Deepak Chaudhary, founder and managing director of Eva Live, said that bringing the artist's first show to Mumbai was a no-brainer for the company. He added, 'Flipperachi is not just an artist, but a movement. Their growth has been completely organic, driven by authenticity and a deep connection with their fans. Mumbai understands global music, and we're thrilled to present a show that showcases where hip-hop is headed next.'

