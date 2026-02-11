O Romeo advance booking buzz: Bollywood's biggest Valentine's Day openers Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film O'Romeo is releasing in two days, Friday, February 13, 2026. Advance bookings began on Tuesday, and it's off to a strong start. It's expected to make it to the list of Bollywood's top 10 Valentine's Day openers.

Shahid Kapoor is back to rock the big screen this Valentine's Day with the action thriller O'Romeo. The film that also stars Triptii Dimri in the lead role, had its advance bookings started on Tuesday, February 10. Although pre-bookings were delayed, the film is still poised to generate impressive earnings on opening day. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this film is releasing on Friday, February 13, 2026, at a time when Sunny Deol's Border 2 is sluggish, Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 has almost tanked. This raises the question, will Shahid Kapoor be able to make it to the Valentine's Day top 10 openings, especially since his own film, Teri Baatein Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya, is at number 9 on the list?

O'Romeo advance booking report

The film's budget is also reported to be between ₹60-65 crore, which fits perfectly into the calculations of revenue and profit. Advance bookings began around noon on Tuesday. According to Sacnilk, pre-bookings for 3,500 shows were being processed by Wednesday morning. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, 16,577 tickets for O'Romeo had been pre-booked. This resulted in gross earnings of Rs 38.01 lakh.

O'Romeo will easily earn Rs 6-8 crore on opening day

Valentine's Day, or Valentine's Day weekend, has always been crucial for Bollywood film business. Couples often flock to theaters to spend time together and celebrate the day. Consequently, O'Romeo, based on current trends, is poised to earn a strong opening day at the box office. Although Valentine's Day is a day after its release, the film is expected to easily earn Rs 6-8 crore on Friday. However, if advance bookings increase significantly, this figure could reach Rs 9-10 crore.

Bollywood's Top 10 Valentine's Day Openers

Chhaava (2025) - Rs 31 crore Gully Boy (2019) - Rs 19.40 crore Gunday (2014) - Rs 16.10 crore Jolly LLB 2 (2017) - Rs 13.20 crore Love Aaj Kal (2020) - Rs 12.40 crore Roy (2015) - Rs 10.41 crore Padman (2018) - Rs 10.26 crore Tere Baatein Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya (2024) - Rs 6.70 crore Special 26 (2013) - Rs 7.02 crore Malang (2020) - Rs 6.71 crore

Will Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj's magic work?

Judging by the buzz so far, audiences are liking Shahid Kapoor's transformation in O'Romeo. After excellent films like Kaminey and Haider, the actor's reunion with Vishal Bhardwaj is also a plus point for the film. We all loved Shahid Kapoor during his 'lover boy' phase. Later, Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh in 2019 took his acting to new heights. For all these reasons, the buzz surrounding O'Romeo is at its peak.

