First Miss World Kiki Hakansson dies in her sleep at 95 | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : X First Miss World Kiki Hakansson dies in her sleep

The first Miss World Kiki Hakansson has passed away. Kiki was 95 years old. She died in her sleep at her home in California on Monday, November 4. Her family confirmed that she was "peaceful, comfortable and well cared for." The announcement was made through the official Miss World Instagram account. Born in Sweden, Kiki Hakansson made history in 1951 when she was crowned Miss World at the Miss World pageant held in London.

The competition, held at the Lyceum Ballroom on July 29, 1951, was initially intended as a one-time event associated with the Festival of Britain. However, the competition became a global institution and Kiki's victory marked the beginning of the Miss World legacy. In an emotional tribute shared on social media, the official page of the Miss World pageant expressed its deep sorrow over her demise. The official post read, "We offer our deepest condolences to all members of Kiki's family. Sending our love and prayers at this difficult time."

Her son Chris Anderson also paid tribute to his mother, describing her as "genuine, kind, loving". He further added, "She is known and will be missed for her warmth and generosity." Miss World president Julia Morley shared her thoughts, saying, "Kiki was a true lead and so it was fitting that Kiki takes her place in history as the first Miss World." Morley further added, "We will continue to celebrate the memories of the first Miss World, Kerstin (Kiki) Hakansson, for eternity. She will always be in our hearts."

Kiki Hakansson's death marks the end of an era for the Miss World pageant but her legacy as the first winner will live on for generations to come. As a lead she not only set the stage for many beauty girls after her.

Also Read: Ex-flame Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film 'Thandel' will release on THIS day