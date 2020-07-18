Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ ABHIGYA_TISHAUNIVERSE Fire breaks out at Killick Nixon studio, shooting stopped

A fire broke out on Saturday around 4 pm at the Killick Nixon studio, owned by producer Ekta Kapoor, in Sakinaka, Mumbai. It is being said that the reason behind the mishap was a short circuit that took place on the sets of Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya. There was no one present on the sets when the incident happened and, there have been no casualties reported as well. The shoot has been stopped for the time being, this is the same studio where Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 lead actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for Covid-19.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage