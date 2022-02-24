FIR against Mahesh Manjrekar over 'obscene scenes' involving minors in Marathi film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH MANJREKAR Mahesh Manjrekar

An FIR has been registered against actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly showing obscene scenes involving minor children in his latest Marathi film 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha, Kon Nay Koncha', police said on Wednesday. The case was registered at the Mahim Police Station on orders of a local court under relevant sections of the IPC, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act, an official said.

According to a complaint filed before the court, Manjrekar's film showed "obscene scenes" involving minor children in the film. Following which the court ordered a probe in the matter, the official said.

"We have registered an FIR on the order of the court and our investigation was underway," he said.

Earlier also a complaint was filed against the filmmaker for allegedly portraying women and children in an objectionable manner in his Marathi film. The Kshatriya Maratha Seva Sanstha filed a complaint before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court seeking action against Manjrekar under sections 292 (sale etc of obscene content), 295 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Indecent Representation of the Women Prohibition Act.

The complainant claimed that the content had caused disharmony in the society, resulting in protests throughout Maharashtra. The matter will be heard on February 28.