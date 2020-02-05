FIR against choreographer Ganesh Acharya for 'sexual harassment'

FIR registered against Ganesh Acharya

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday against Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya for allegedly sexually harassing a woman, the city police said. The FIR, registered at Amboli police station, also named two women, Jayashree Kelkar and Preeti Lad, who are accused of beating up the woman on January 26. No arrest has been made in the case yet.

Acharya had denied the allegations last week. The complainant, who is an assistant choreographer, had approached the state women's commission a few days ago, alleging sexual harassment by Acharya.

The commission had asked the Amboli Police to submit a report. She had also alleged that Acharya, Kelkar and Lad assaulted her during a function of the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association in Andheri on January