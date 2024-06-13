Father's Day Special: Celebrate father-child bond with these binge-worthy series and films

A father embraces a multitude of roles - being a superhero, a support system, a buddy and a guide all at once. This Father’s Day, get ready to experience a gamut of emotions: happiness, joy, sadness, regret and inspiration with this compelling list of films, audio and web series that explore the many facets of fatherhood.

Drishyam 2

Platform: Prime Video

‘Drishyam 2,’ the sequel to the 2015 Malayalam thriller ‘Drishyam,’ picks up where the first film left off. The movie showcases the strong bond between Vijay Salgaonkar and his family as they face the repercussions of his past actions. A commercial success, the film keeps you on the edge of your seat with its suspenseful narrative that throws curveballs as the shadows of the past resurface. It's a thrilling watch that celebrates both paternal love and the unwavering strength of family.

This is Us

Platform: Prime Video

An absolute tear-jerker, this award-winning series is a must-watch with the family. It delves into the stories of three siblings and the complexities of fatherhood across generations. From Jack's unwavering support to Randall's journey to find his biological father, ‘This is Us’ presents a relatable and emotional narrative of the father-child bond. Keep the tissue box handy for this one and prepare for an experience that will remind you of the power of family and leave you feeling grateful for them.

Hi Nanna

Platform: Netflix

‘Hi Nanna’ is a heartwarming Telugu language film that celebrates the bond between a single father, Viraj, and his daughter, Mahi. The daughter who is suffering from cystic fibrosis is curious about her mother and seeks help from her new friend to convince her dad to share more about their love story and details about her mother. But why did her mother abandon them? To know more, watch the film which is a beautiful depiction of how a father shields his child from every problem and the special relationship between a father and daughter, making it an ideal watch this Father’s Day.

The Pursuit of Happyness

Platform: Netflix

This inspiring true story follows Chris Gardner, a newly single dad struggling to make ends meet when he joins a brokerage firm to become a stockbroker. Will Smith delivers a powerful performance as Chris, who is determined to lift himself and his son out of poverty and work his way up at the firm. The film is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the incredible sacrifices fathers make for their children. It's a perfect watch as an ode to all fathers who go above and beyond to provide for their families and make their dreams come true.

Bachelor Dad

Platform: Audible

In the Audible CD "Bachelor Dad," Bollywood actor and parent Tusshar Kapoor captures the experience of being a father. Written in an honest, lighthearted, candid, and sharp first-person account, Tusshar shares amusing stories from his early years, the challenges of raising a child in India while single, how finding the right soulmate never ends, and how his son Lakshya changed his life irrevocably.

