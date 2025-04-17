Fake paneer in Shah Rukh Khan's wife's luxury restaurant? Gauri Khan's team refutes YouTuber's claim Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, opened her luxury restaurant last year. A serious claim has been made against her restaurant.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's Tori restaurant is in a lot of discussion at this time. It is known for its luxurious interiors, expensive food and is counted among the select luxury restaurants. However, it has come into the headlines once again, but not for the right reasons. A food blogger and influencer had reached Gauri's restaurant on Wednesday and claimed that the cottage cheese served in the food is fake. At present, the reaction of Gauri Khan's team has come to the fore on these claims.

Recently, social media influencer Sarthak Sachdeva shared a video on his Instagram account. In the video, he is seen doing an iodine tincture test on a piece of paneer. Based on his test, he has alleged that he was served starchy paneer at Gauri Khan's restaurant. Due to exposure to iodine tincture, the colour of the paneer turned black and blue. Generally, the iodine tincture test is used to detect starch in paneer. After the colour of the paneer changed, the social media influencer said, 'I was shocked to see that the paneer at Shah Rukh Khan's restaurant was fake.'

Social media influencer Sarthak had tested paneer at many veteran actors' restaurants before testing the paneer at Gauri Khan's Tori restaurant in Mumbai. The influencer first checked the quality of paneer at cricketer Virat Kohli's One8 Commune restaurant and his paneer was found to be perfect. Paneer samples were also tested at Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's Bastian restaurant and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol's Someplace Else restaurant. Starch was not found in them either.

After the video of Tori restaurant's starchy paneer went viral on social media, Tori restaurant responded, writing, 'Iodine testing shows the presence of starch, not the authenticity of paneer. Since the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We are committed to the purity of our paneer and the purity of all the ingredients used at Tori.'

