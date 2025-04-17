Second time's the charm: A look at Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's love story | Birthday Special Siddharth, who has worked in South as well as Bollywood, is celebrating his 45th birthday today. Along with films, he has also been in the news for his personal life.

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan's film 'Rang De Basanti' has been special in more ways than one. Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Siddharth were seen in supporting characters with Aamir. This film was well-liked by the audience and Siddharth's work in Hindi cinema was also noticed. Over the years, he made his own identity in the South film industry and now he is a producer and screenwriter, along with being an actor. But, do you know that his personal life has been no less discussed than his films? Siddharth's relationship with his first wife broke up within four years of marriage. Later, he fell in love with a divorced actress and got married in a 400-year-old temple. Let us tell you about their love story.

South actor Siddharth, whose full name is Siddharth Suryanarayana, has turned 45 today. He was born on April 17, 1979 in Chennai. He has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language films in his career. Apart from acting, he has also tried his luck as a screenwriter, producer and playback singer. Siddharth was successful in professional life but was cheated in terms of personal life.

Siddharth started his career with Tamil films and appeared in Kannathil Muthamittal in 2002. In the year of his debut, he married Meghna Narayan. She was a resident of Delhi, who lived in the neighbourhood of the actor's Delhi house. Both of them fell in love here and then got married for love. However, his relationship with his first wife did not last long. Soon, there was a rift in their relationship and their marriage ended in 2007.

After Siddharth's relationship with his wife ended, he was linked not only with Soha Ali Khan but also with Kamal Haasan's daughter and actress Shruti Haasan. Both of them met during 'Oh My Friend'. It was discussed that both of them also lived in a live-in relationship in 2011. But this relationship also ended soon. Then his name was linked with Samantha.

Finally, he fell in love with divorced actress, Aditi Rao Hydari. Both of them met during the shooting of the film 'Maha Samudram'. It was during its shooting that they came close to each other. While talking to Vogue about her love story, Aditi said that Siddharth had proposed to her at her grandmother's school. Aditi was very close to her grandmother, but she had already passed away. At the same time, Siddharth also wanted to take her to her favourite place. He did the same and proposed marriage by taking her to her grandmother's school. The actress could not refuse him because Siddharth seemed to be a true and good person to her. Aditi and Siddharth got married in a 400-year-old temple, the historic Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple, Srirangapur, in the Wanaparthy district of Telangana.

Anyway, if we talk about Siddharth's professional front, he was recently seen in the film 'Test' featuring Nayanthara and R Madhavan. The film has been released on the OTT platform Netflix.

