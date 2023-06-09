EXO’s comeback confirmed by SM Entertainment; album to release on July 10

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER EXO is to make a comeback on July 10 this year.

EXO are all set to make a comeback this year, marking the 11th anniversary of their debut. On June 9, their agency SM Entertainment confirmed and told that “EXO’s 7th full-length album will be released on July 10. As they’ve worked hard preparing the album-related promotions will proceed as planned and the detailed schedule will release soon”.

Both the agency and the members have expressed their commitment to EXO activities, despite differences in their opinions. In addition to this new album. EXO is also preparing to film a new reality series.

The comeback information has made the EXO fandom totally thrilled. They were ecstatic to have a final comeback date ready. Fans commented on things such as “the return of the kings” and “please make way for the king”.

The news of their comeback comes after all the members of EXO, Suho, Xiumin, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai, and Sehun were spotted at the Gimpo Airport a day ago traveling to film a new reality series.

Furthermore, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, who previously filed lawsuits against their agency SM Entertainment had to cancel their exclusive contracts, will also participate in the album without any changes. Both the agency and the three members have expressed their commitment to EXO activities, and they plan to proceed with filming the group’s upcoming music video with all members as scheduled.

EXO has been preparing for its comeback since the beginning of 2023. Even though Kai had to enlist in the military in May this year, he still is part of the album. Interestingly, during their fan meeting on April 8, they introduced an unreleased song called Let Me In, hinting about their comeback.

EXO will be finishing up the final touches for their album. This would mark the group’s entire album in almost four years, as their last album was OBSESSION in November 2019.

