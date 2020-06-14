Sunday, June 14, 2020
     
Entrepreneur Samir Bangara dies in car accident; Vishal Dadlani, Armaan Malik and others pay condolence

Entrepreneur Samir Bangara passed away in a car accident on Sunday, June 14. He was the co-founder and managing director at Qyuki Digital Media. Bollywood celebrities Vishal Dadlani, Armaan Malik, Kubbra Sait, Aditi Singh Sharma among many others took to Twitter to mourn the loss.

New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2020 14:09 IST
Entrepreneur Samir Bangara reportedly passed away in a car accident on Sunday, June 14. He was the co-founder and managing director at Qyuki Digital Media. Bollywood celebrities Vishal Dadlani, Armaan Malik, Kubbra Sait, Aditi Singh Sharma among many others took to Twitter to mourn the loss.

Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man's been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain. Much love and strength to the family. 2020, enough please!"

Kubbra Sait said, "What? This is devastating. Just heard the news about the passing away of #SamirBangara May your soul rest in peace. You were the spark of joy in any and every room. Will always remember you with happiness in my heart." Singer Armaan Malik also offered condolences and tweeted, "Really very sad to wake up to the news that @samirbangara is no more. He was a great guy with a drive and passion like no other. Shocking and heartbreaking. Sincere condolences, strength and prayers to his immediate family & the @MyQyuki family..."

Singer Aditi Singh Sharma, Harshdeep Kaur, filmmaker Guneeta Monga, entrepreneur Mahesh Murthy and many others also mourned the death of Samir Bangara.

 

