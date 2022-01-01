Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MARKRUFFALO Emmy Award-winning actor Betty White passes away at 99

Actor and comedian Betty White died at age 99 at her home on Friday (local time), TMZ reported. The Emmy Award-winning actor, who was born in 1922, would have turned 100 on January 17. TMZ reported that a source close to Betty said that she didn't have any sudden illness, nor was she battling any particular ailment. "We are told she's believed to have died from natural causes," it reported.

Betty passed away at her home just before 9:30 AM Friday. Betty was known for her lead role as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," which ran from 1985 to 1992.

Mourning the demise of the legendary actress, Ellen DeGeneres took to her Twitter and wrote, "What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us."

Viola Davis wrote, "RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings." Meanwhile, Kathy Griffin and Ryan Reynold penned down an emotional tribute.

Moreover, Betty won five primetime Emmy Awards -- including two for 'Mary Tyler Moore,' one for "Golden Girls" and one for her 1975 'SNL' appearance -- along with Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a 2012 Grammy.

